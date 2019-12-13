9 additional Covid-19 vaccination centers open at Minsk universities and student dormitories

Vaccination of the population against Covid-19 continues in Belarus. Students actively joined the campaign with the beginning of the school year. 9 additional vaccination stations opened for them on the basis of Minsk universities and student dormitories. BSU gives a chance to get vaccinated in the 33rd city outpatient clinic, student village, health center No.1. There are three options to choose from: Sputnik Light, Sputnik V and Vero Cell.