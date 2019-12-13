Major pedagogical council held in Minsk

More than a thousand representatives of such an important profession from all over the country participated in an open discussion on the most important issues of development of the national education system. By tradition, the event is supported by the Head of State. Everyone needed this meeting! After all, time poses unprecedented challenges to educators. They include the pandemic, which forced the teachers to adapt the teaching process, and the political events of last year, which tested the teachers' strength. Many of them had a lot of courage and integrity, which made them take a fresh look at the mission of teachers. Their role in the fate of the nation and the country has increased many times. Education is the bulwark of the state. While the modern world is facing a real struggle for values, the Belarusians have managed to retain many things: the classical system of education, equal access to knowledge and guaranteed jobs - all of it is provided by the law. From the new year, the difficult work of teachers will be supported financially - such instructions have already been given to the government. This also applies to specialists of preschool institutions. Also, the President instructed to complete all experiments with textbooks. It is necessary to raise the prestige of the working professions, as well as to develop a single standard for schools - from the organization of the lessons to the appearance of students and teachers. Many important decisions will be secured by the updated Education Code, which will soon be considered by the parliament. But before that, all the fundamental innovations will be discussed once again at the presidential level.