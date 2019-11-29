PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V Joint Scientific and Technical Council of Rescue Departments starts its work in Minsk

The Belarusian and Russian fire rescue federations will join forces to train athletes, coaches and other specialists. An agreement on cooperation was signed within the walls of the Civil Defense University of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The participants discussed the use of mobile applications to increase the efficiency of units, next-generation technology for finding and rescuing missing people, and improving equipment. Rescuers from 5 countries are adopting a roadmap for the implementation of agreements.

