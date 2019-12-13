PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Vaccination of Chinese citizens against COVID-19 begins in Minsk

More than 3 500 Chinese citizens are vaccinated against coronavirus in Minsk. Vaccination started today at the 33rd outpatient clinic in the framework of agreements with the Chinese Embassy. In total, more than 4 500 applicants from the PRC who are in Belarus in connection with work or study will be vaccinated in our country. Everyone will be issued a certificate of vaccination with the Chinese vaccine.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 continues in Belarus. During the year, at least 60% of the residents of our country plan to get vaccinated.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All