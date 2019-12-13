3.42 RUB
Vaccination of Chinese citizens against COVID-19 begins in Minsk
More than 3 500 Chinese citizens are vaccinated against coronavirus in Minsk. Vaccination started today at the 33rd outpatient clinic in the framework of agreements with the Chinese Embassy. In total, more than 4 500 applicants from the PRC who are in Belarus in connection with work or study will be vaccinated in our country. Everyone will be issued a certificate of vaccination with the Chinese vaccine.
The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 continues in Belarus. During the year, at least 60% of the residents of our country plan to get vaccinated.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
