Second stage of tram track repair starts in Minsk
The tram track is being repaired from Traktorny Zavod subway station to Serebryanka microdistrict. According to the experts, this is a planned restoration, as the structure was worn out. The additional fencing will be installed along the tracks for road safety.
Trams 3,6 and 7 will go till stop "Traktorny Zavod subway station" until June 12. Additional bus route 909 will run to Serebryanka during the construction period.
