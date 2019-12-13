PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Second stage of tram track repair starts in Minsk

The tram track is being repaired from Traktorny Zavod subway station to Serebryanka microdistrict. According to the experts, this is a planned restoration, as the structure was worn out. The additional fencing will be installed along the tracks for road safety.

Trams 3,6 and 7 will go till stop "Traktorny Zavod subway station" until June 12. Additional bus route 909 will run to Serebryanka during the construction period.

