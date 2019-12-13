Winners of national contest "Woman of the Year 2021" awarded in Minsk

Women today are not the weaker sex, but a great driving force, who often combine professional and maternal success, an active civic position and care for those around them. In our country they are united by the Belarusian Union of Women. The winners of the "Woman of the Year" contest were awarded in Minsk on April 15. 64 women from all over the country shared their experience and success at the second national women's forum "The Peace is in Women's Hands". President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to its participants and guests.



This year, the contest featured 7 nominations, including "Active Citizenship", "Woman of the Village", "Maternal Glory", "Spirituality and Culture". Among the winners is Nina Schreiter. Now she is developing a new exposition about genocide of Zhlobin population. Saving all this for future generations is an important task for local historians. That is why they pay so much attention to memorable places.



There was a donor concentration camp for children from 8 to 14 in the territory of the memorial in Krasny Bereg during the war years. Blood of the prisoners was taken for the German soldiers and officers.



Nina Shreiter, director of Zhlobin historical and local history museum:



"In 2021, the memorial was visited by about 40 thousand people. The memorial is included in the "Golden Ring of Gomel Region". Today we are engaged in the construction of the Memorial House in its territory, which will contribute to the military-patriotic education, on the one hand, and the spirituality of our Belarusian people, on the other hand."



A special nomination "Pride and Remembrance" was introduced in the Year of Historical Memory. It united those who preserve the Belarusian heritage and, of course, the historical truth about the heroic past.



The future of Belarus is in the hands of women, as the President has repeatedly pointed out in his addresses. This time, 2600 women were present at the forum. They are a reliable foundation and a driving force of the state and the society.



This is the second time this forum is being held. And one can see absolutely clearly: they come together at a time when there is a threat to the most important thing - peace and stability, which is so necessary to develop, raise children and be confident in the future. This is the very platform, where people openly declare their civic position and true values for Belarusians.



