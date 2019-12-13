3.42 RUB
Areas of cooperation between Belarus and Moscow discussed in Minsk
Industry, business, cultural and social sphere and other areas of cooperation between Belarus and Moscow were discussed in Minsk. By the way, the total trade turnover this year between Moscow and Belarus was more 3.5 billion dollars. Today we were especially attentive to the volumes of deliveries of Belarusian-made public transport to Russia as well as Belarusian elevators and other equipment. The parties also shared their experience in education and humanitarian cooperation.
The parties plan to increase the number of joint projects in 2022. Guests from Moscow will also have a tour about the High-Tech Park and Horizont innovation center. Representatives of Moscow delegation will take part in laying a wreath to the Victory Monument.
