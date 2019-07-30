PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Effective methods of combating human trafficking in virtual environment discussed today in Minsk

A special workshop was attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies of Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Ukraine and Estonia, as well as experts in the field of crime disclosure in the field of information technology of the OSCE, Interpol, competent structures of Great Britain, Italy, USA and France. The OSCE initiated negotiations on a pressing issue in Minsk, pointing to the active role of Belarus in mobilizing international efforts to combat human trafficking.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All