Ways of detecting criminal cash flows on Internet discussed in Minsk

These days, Belarusian and international experts from the OSCE are discussing in Minsk the ways of detecting criminal cash flows on the Internet. A seminar is held in Minsk on combating corruption and financial crimes carried out using new technologies. As the forum participants say, fraudsters, drug dealers and even terrorists are actively using bitcoins trying to hide the sources of funding for their activities. Belarusian financial police officers suggested ways of identifying such financial flows and fighting Darknet.