Ways of detecting criminal cash flows on Internet discussed in Minsk
These days, Belarusian and international experts from the OSCE are discussing in Minsk the ways of detecting criminal cash flows on the Internet. A seminar is held in Minsk on combating corruption and financial crimes carried out using new technologies. As the forum participants say, fraudsters, drug dealers and even terrorists are actively using bitcoins trying to hide the sources of funding for their activities. Belarusian financial police officers suggested ways of identifying such financial flows and fighting Darknet.
Our law enforcement agencies have recently demonstrated a good example of how to deal with illegal transactions with cryptocurrencies. The first attempt to give a bribe using Bitcoins was stopped in Belarus. However, the criminal case was initiated under the article Fraud, since the mediator did not transfer the bribe to the bribe taker.
