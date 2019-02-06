Big book exhibition opened in Minsk today

A big book exhibition has opened in Minsk today. The forum includes publications of domestic authors, which went on sale in 2018. This is almost 10 thousand copies. The exhibition also presents famous works of foreign literature, including that in foreign languages.

Shops, libraries and museums are the exhibition venues this year.

Until the end of the week, the Belexpo complex will be the second home for writers, publishers and, of course, readers. The number of books to be presented is impossible to count. After all, more than three hundred exhibitors from different countries are participating: China, Russia, Romania, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Azerbaijan, and the USA.

Immediately after the opening, collector Vladimir Likhodedov will hand over part of his unique exhibits to the National Library. In an interview with our TV channel, the historian and author of books confessed that he does not exclude that in the future his entire collection will be kept there.

The exhibition this year gathers books for adults and for the youngest readers. The playground for kids will work separately. Immediately after the opening, it will gather guests for the presentation of a publishing project created jointly with Belteleradiocompany, a brochure entitled Light up Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The program will continue with a quiz I know everything about sports! and an interactive game through the pages of the magazine Vyaselka.

Cinemas will become branches of the book exhibition. Spectators are waiting for film screenings based on the works of Bykov, Mavr, Barshevsky.