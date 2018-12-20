PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Christmas fair opened on October Square in Minsk

New Year's souvenirs, decorations, confectionery, hot drinks are offered by the trade enterprises of the capital. The fair will last until January 15. Visitors are expected from 12:00 to 22:00. This Saturday fairs will be held in all districts of the capital.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All