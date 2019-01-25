PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition of innovations opens in Belarus. 97 new technologies presented at Presidium of Academy of Sciences

An exhibition of innovations has been opened in Belarus. The Presidium of the Academy of Sciences presented 97 new technologies. On the eve of the Day of Science, half a thousand scientists and researchers met here. Among the exhibits are the results of joint projects of the Union State.

