3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
XVII International Forum on heat and mass transfer opens in Minsk
Minsk has become a platform for experts from six countries. The participants of the XVII International Forum spoke about the latest achievements of Belarusian and foreign scientists in the field of heat and mass transfer.
The development of energy-efficient and environmentally safe technologies and devices for power engineering and machine building, agro-industrial complex and construction industry, medicine and space industry is the main subject of XVII International Forum on Heat and Mass Transfer started today. These days about 300 leading scientists and specialists from Belarus, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Israel gathered in Minsk.
They will present to the scientific community more than 230 reports and discuss thermal and transport processes in systems with nano- and microstructures, plasma systems and technologies. The issues of thermal regulation of electronic devices are also in the center of attention of scientists from different countries. More and more gadgets are produced, which are used by the population, industry and even in space. All these devices require special approaches and conditions of development, production and operation.
The main task of Belarusian and Russian scientists is import substitution. The demand for joint work of our Russian and Belarusian colleagues is really growing. The specialists will pay much attention to the works on nuclear power engineering. As well as the issues of modeling and control of heat and mass transfer processes.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All