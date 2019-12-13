XVII International Forum on heat and mass transfer opens in Minsk

Minsk has become a platform for experts from six countries. The participants of the XVII International Forum spoke about the latest achievements of Belarusian and foreign scientists in the field of heat and mass transfer.

The development of energy-efficient and environmentally safe technologies and devices for power engineering and machine building, agro-industrial complex and construction industry, medicine and space industry is the main subject of XVII International Forum on Heat and Mass Transfer started today. These days about 300 leading scientists and specialists from Belarus, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Israel gathered in Minsk.

They will present to the scientific community more than 230 reports and discuss thermal and transport processes in systems with nano- and microstructures, plasma systems and technologies. The issues of thermal regulation of electronic devices are also in the center of attention of scientists from different countries. More and more gadgets are produced, which are used by the population, industry and even in space. All these devices require special approaches and conditions of development, production and operation.