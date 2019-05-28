Reporters writing about history and development of DOSAAF honored in Minsk. Belteleradiocompany receives 3 awards

Reporters writing about patriotic education, about the history and development of DOSAAF, were noted in Minsk today. Three awards were received by Belteleradiocompany: Belarus-1 is among the winners in the nomination Television View for a series of reports, the radio station Stolitsa was praised for the cycle of radio programs. Our correspondent Anastasia Benedisyuk was awarded in a personal creative contest.



DOSAAF prepares citizens for military service and specialists for the Armed Forces. Every year, DOSAAF organizations train about 50 thousand specialists of mass technical professions, including 40% of all drivers in the country.



