Almost 12 thousand multi-child families receive payments to prepare for school in Minsk

The first bell will soon sound for schoolchildren, and summer vacations are coming to an end. Almost 12 thousand multi-child families in Minsk have received payments to prepare for school, which is 24 thousand students. This aid is designed for each schoolchild in the family. It can be received at the place of education of the child. One should have a certificate of a large family. By the new school year, almost 16 thousand of these families will receive financial aid. The amount of all payments will be more than three million rubles.



Olga Vasilevskaya, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Work, Employment and Social Protection of Minsk City Executive Committee:



“Large families are paid 30% of the minimum subsistence budget, to date, 98 rubles 55 kopecks. A program of state targeted social assistance is provided for families with low incomes. Families, whose total income is below the established criterion of need, have the right to apply for financial assistance, including for the purpose of preparing a child for school. It is necessary to apply to the bodies of labor and social protection at the place of their registration.”



The total income of a low-income family must not exceed 500 rubles per year. The size of payments are determined individually, based on the specific situation. More than 200 families have already received such assistance in the capital.



