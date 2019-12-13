Results of education year of Belarus in China supped up in Minsk

More than 4000 students from China studied in our country in 2019 and more than a thousand Belarusians received knowledge in the PRC, including on the grants provided. The culture was also highlighted: about a hundred events in Belarusian universities dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the declaration of the PRC were held. Centers for the Belarusian language and culture studies also appeared in China. The traditions and history of China are being learned at Minsk Linguistic University today.



Cui Qiming, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Belarus: "3 new centers for the Belarusian culture and language studies were opened in China last year. The sixth Confucius Institute was established here last year. We will continue this trend. There are more and more Chinese youth in the Republic of Belarus now."



IGOR KARPENKO, MINISTER OF EDUCATION OF BELARUS: "There are 11 centers for studying the Belarusian language and culture in China. In general, there were probably about 70 visits from two sides. This one is a full format, serious dialogue."



Another significant event was the opening of the Belarusian State University together with the Dalian Polytechnic Belarusian-Chinese University. This gives students an opportunity to receive diplomas of two countries at once, as well as to practice in the Great Stone Industrial Park.



