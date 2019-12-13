PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Omicron accounts for about 90% of new COVID-19 infections in Minsk

COVID strains now dominate in Belarus. Omicron accounts for about 90% of new COVID-19 new cases in the capital.

STOP COVID!

Other strains, including "delta", are also circulating. Influenza cases are also registered in the country. Outpatient clinics are switching to a new mode of work - now doctors will accept patients even on weekends, and if necessary, visit patients at home. The outpatient clinics are working as usual. In recent days, the load on therapists, as compared with the start of the week, has fallen by at least half.

Doctors predict that the next COVID wave will subside in a month and a half. However, the "behavior" of the Omicron strain will largely depend on us. Masking and distancing recommendations remain the same.

