3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Omicron accounts for about 90% of new COVID-19 infections in Minsk
COVID strains now dominate in Belarus. Omicron accounts for about 90% of new COVID-19 new cases in the capital.
STOP COVID!
Other strains, including "delta", are also circulating. Influenza cases are also registered in the country. Outpatient clinics are switching to a new mode of work - now doctors will accept patients even on weekends, and if necessary, visit patients at home. The outpatient clinics are working as usual. In recent days, the load on therapists, as compared with the start of the week, has fallen by at least half.
Doctors predict that the next COVID wave will subside in a month and a half. However, the "behavior" of the Omicron strain will largely depend on us. Masking and distancing recommendations remain the same.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All