3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Last day of International Book Fair in Minsk - BelExpo to close its doors at 17:00
Meetings with favorite authors, autograph sessions and creative workshops. Today is the last day of the XXIX Minsk International Book Fair "Fatherland River of Time".
The closing ceremony will start at 15.00. This year, the organizers have focused on the domestic literature. A retrospective of the bestsellers for the 50th anniversary has been presented. The guests can also buy high-quality editions of the project "National Library" including favorite books by classical authors Maxim Bogdanovich, Yanka Kupala, Yakub Kolas.
Over four days, the exhibition-fair was visited by almost 40 thousand people. The children's and fiction books enjoyed the highest demand among visitors. There are discounts on a number of items on the stands of 12 countries. Do not miss an opportunity to buy the latest book novelties from the leading publishers. The "BelExpo" will close its doors for visitors at 17.00.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All