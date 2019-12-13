Last day of International Book Fair in Minsk - BelExpo to close its doors at 17:00

Meetings with favorite authors, autograph sessions and creative workshops. Today is the last day of the XXIX Minsk International Book Fair "Fatherland River of Time".



The closing ceremony will start at 15.00. This year, the organizers have focused on the domestic literature. A retrospective of the bestsellers for the 50th anniversary has been presented. The guests can also buy high-quality editions of the project "National Library" including favorite books by classical authors Maxim Bogdanovich, Yanka Kupala, Yakub Kolas.



Over four days, the exhibition-fair was visited by almost 40 thousand people. The children's and fiction books enjoyed the highest demand among visitors. There are discounts on a number of items on the stands of 12 countries. Do not miss an opportunity to buy the latest book novelties from the leading publishers. The "BelExpo" will close its doors for visitors at 17.00.



