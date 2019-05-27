3.42 RUB
Office center of Guest Card opened on eve of II European Games
An office center of the Guest Card with museums, galleries and souvenir shops has opened in Minsk on the eve of the II European Games. Here one can get information about the city, its attractions, infrastructure, as well as learn more about the project Guest Card.
The Guest Card of different formats allows visitors free or discounted admission to museums, excursions that are included in the program. Rental cars and bikes are offered with bonuses.
