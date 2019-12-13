3.42 RUB
390 new container sites for separate garbage collection to appear in Minsk
The trend for separate waste collection in the capital. More and more modern container sites appear in the yards of Minsk. This year, 390 new modular structures will be installed. This is almost 6 times more than last year. First of all, containers appear in the yards, where garbage chutes are mothballed. The list also includes the replacement of outdated sites.
In the plans of communal services to repair this year more than fifty zones for separate collection of waste. By the way, such modular sites in the capital began to be installed in 2020. For 3 years, more than half a thousand of them appeared in the yards of Minsk.
