Minsk launches project to build artesian water supply network
The project for the construction of an artesian water supply network has been launched in Frunzensky and Moskovsky districts of Minsk, said the Telegram-channel of Minsk City Executive Committee.
The implementation of a large-scale project to transfer Frunzensky and Moskovsky Districts districts to artesian water supply has begun.
"Preparatory work has begun, which will last about 1.5-2 months. After that we will begin drilling of more than 100 wells up to 350 meters deep and construction of water pipeline with the length of almost 90 km. "The works are being performed on 7 sites by two general contractors and affect Minsk, Dzerzhinsk, Pukhovichi districts and the city of Minsk", said Sergey Panev, Director of Gordorstroi.
The project also includes the construction of pumping stations and reconstruction of Minsk water treatment plant. It is necessary to supply the residents of Frunzensky and Moskovsky districts with artesian water by 2025.
