Belarusian Industrial and Innovative Forum continues in Minsk

More than 170 companies exhibit scientific and technical and breakthrough developments in the field of mechanical engineering, energy and petrochemistry. Traditionally, the forum gives a high priority to new industrial products, development of business contacts and international relations. This year the main topic was the Belarusian-Russian cooperation. The forum is a record-breaker in the number of Russian companies, there are about 40 of them from different regions. The forum takes place in the Minsk-based Football Arena and will last till early October.