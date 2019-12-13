PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian Industrial and Innovative Forum continues in Minsk

More than 170 companies exhibit scientific and technical and breakthrough developments in the field of mechanical engineering, energy and petrochemistry. Traditionally, the forum gives a high priority to new industrial products, development of business contacts and international relations. This year the main topic was the Belarusian-Russian cooperation. The forum is a record-breaker in the number of Russian companies, there are about 40 of them from different regions. The forum takes place in the Minsk-based Football Arena and will last till early October.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All