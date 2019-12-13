3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Industrial and Innovative Forum continues in Minsk
More than 170 companies exhibit scientific and technical and breakthrough developments in the field of mechanical engineering, energy and petrochemistry. Traditionally, the forum gives a high priority to new industrial products, development of business contacts and international relations. This year the main topic was the Belarusian-Russian cooperation. The forum is a record-breaker in the number of Russian companies, there are about 40 of them from different regions. The forum takes place in the Minsk-based Football Arena and will last till early October.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All