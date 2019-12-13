The Belarusian-Uzbek Medical Forum continues in Minsk. Today, specialists visit several health care institutions: research and practice centers, hospitals and polyclinics. They are interested in everything: from first aid to rehabilitation.

The Emergency Hospital in Minsk has one of the largest operating departments in the country. Doctors perform 18,000 surgical interventions a year, two-thirds of them complex. Of those who come in, the majority are emergency patients. The average daily workload is 200 people.