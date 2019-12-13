PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian-Uzbek Medical Forum continues in Minsk

The Belarusian-Uzbek Medical Forum continues in Minsk. Today, specialists visit several health care institutions: research and practice centers, hospitals and polyclinics. They are interested in everything: from first aid to rehabilitation.

The Emergency Hospital in Minsk has one of the largest operating departments in the country. Doctors perform 18,000 surgical interventions a year, two-thirds of them complex. Of those who come in, the majority are emergency patients. The average daily workload is 200 people.

The forum will result in numerous agreements and contracts. The result of cooperation will be summarized tomorrow at the plenary session in the Small Hall of the Palace of the Republic. The participants will present scientific achievements in the field of health care and pharmaceuticals.

