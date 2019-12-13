PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Installation of festive decorations for 75th anniversary of Great Victory continues in Minsk

A large structure with images of the country's monuments will be installed on October Square. The traditional panel on the facade of Maxim Tank Pedagogical University also took its place. Installation of festive decor in Minsk is planned to be completed in early May.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All