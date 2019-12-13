3.43 RUB
Vaccination of elderly citizens against COVID-19 continues in Minsk
A new vaccination room for the elderly population of Pervomaisky District opened at the local territorial center of social services. It works on Wednesdays. About two dozen visitors are vaccinated here per day. The procedure is preceded by a mandatory consultation with a doctor.
About 8 thousand senior citizens have already been vaccinated against coronavirus in the Pervomaisky District of the capital. By the way, a social cab can take them to the vaccination point. Home vaccinations are also available.
