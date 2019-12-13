3.39 RUB
Minsk hosts 44th congress of Belarusian Republican Youth Union
Country development strategy, ideas from the young generation of Belarusians. The 44th Congress of the Belarusian Republics of the Youth Union is taking place in Minsk.
Open dialogue format brought together half a thousand delegates from all over the country. Pupils, students, military personnel will represent the capital. The President also sent his greetings to the participants. Also, the delegates of the Congress received greetings from partner organizations: Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries. Such topics as the introduction of new forms and methods of work, civil-patriotic education of youth, the development of the student-labor movement, the expansion of the Internet space and legal education were discussed.
The Congress will elect a new composition of the Central Committee and the Central Control Commission.
