3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk hosts the II Forum of IT- Academgorod timed to 95th anniversary of National Academy of Sciences
The Academy of Sciences presented the Belarusian digital platform of artificial intelligence. The capital hosts the II forum IT-Akademgrad, timed to the 95th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The platform will unite developers in the field of artificial intelligence and help in finding specialists. They also presented a voice AI-assistant - a platform with question-and-answer algorithms in the Belarusian language. It is based on the technologies of speech recognition and synthesis, dialog systems. In total, there are more than 100 unique projects from 50 Belarusian organizations in the field of energy, medicine, industry, and security at the forum.
Alexander Shumilin, Academician-Secretary of the Department of Physics, Mathematics and Informatics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:
We talk a lot about historical memory today, but unfortunately, we have not preserved a large number of historical objects. However, using artificial intelligence technologies, we were able to restore virtual images of those objects that no longer exist in Belarus.
During the opening of the forum, the winners of the contest of achievements in the field of developments using artificial intelligence in Belarus were honored with commemorative diplomas.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All