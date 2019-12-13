Minsk hosts the II Forum of IT- Academgorod timed to 95th anniversary of National Academy of Sciences

The Academy of Sciences presented the Belarusian digital platform of artificial intelligence. The capital hosts the II forum IT-Akademgrad, timed to the 95th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The platform will unite developers in the field of artificial intelligence and help in finding specialists. They also presented a voice AI-assistant - a platform with question-and-answer algorithms in the Belarusian language. It is based on the technologies of speech recognition and synthesis, dialog systems. In total, there are more than 100 unique projects from 50 Belarusian organizations in the field of energy, medicine, industry, and security at the forum.