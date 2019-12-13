3.42 RUB
Minsk hosts coordination meeting of CSTO delegations to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
In order to ensure collective security and resolve local conflicts, a coordination meeting of the heads of CSTO delegations to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is taking place right now. The meeting is held in the format of a videoconference. The agenda includes not only security issues.
We develop common approaches in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on countering interference in the internal affairs of our states, organization and coordination of activities of our representatives in the elections observation all over the region and other issues related to the effective functioning of our organizations. Undoubtedly, the coordination meeting is precisely aimed at developing common approaches and agreeing on our common actions. We are not the only ones to do it. In fact, other countries have similar practices. In particular, in the EU.Within a month, there will also be a session of the OSCE, where all six participating states, including Belarus, will agree positions on specific decisions and the content of the documents to be adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly.
