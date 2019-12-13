PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk hosts large-scale conference on information security

Belarusians have become more serious about the protection of personal information, and the National Center for Personal Data Protection will be able to get new functions. Today, Minsk hosts a large-scale conference on information security.

The forum gathered participants from more than 50 Belarusian organizations and companies. Topical problems, best practices are discussed by heads of government agencies and organizations, banks, business associations, experts.

Such meetings help to keep a finger on the pulse and legislative aspects. Adjustment of the legislation on administrative offenses is planned for this year. Specialists note that citizens themselves have increased their understanding of the importance of personal information, as well as the social value of such data.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All