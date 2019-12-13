International conference "Information Technologies and Law" held in Minsk

The protection of personal data in Belarus is given close attention, especially in the context of last year's events. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris noted that within the framework of the International Conference dedicated to legal informatization in the country. The event is taking place today in Minsk. Specialists from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China gathered to discuss the relevant issues, some of the participants joined the conference online. The event will discuss the state of legal informatization, exchange experience and propose new methods for the development of information technologies in judicial, lawyer and notarial practice.