PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

International conference "Information Technologies and Law" held in Minsk

The protection of personal data in Belarus is given close attention, especially in the context of last year's events. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris noted that within the framework of the International Conference dedicated to legal informatization in the country. The event is taking place today in Minsk. Specialists from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China gathered to discuss the relevant issues, some of the participants joined the conference online. The event will discuss the state of legal informatization, exchange experience and propose new methods for the development of information technologies in judicial, lawyer and notarial practice.

With regard to the introduction of modern information technologies in legal proceedings, the possibilities of remote appeal of citizens continue to expand consistently. For example, according to experts, the economic courts have already accepted more than 2 000 claims this year.

The usual paper protocol of the court session has been replaced by its electronic version in the form of audio and video trial recordings across Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All