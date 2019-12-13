3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
International conference "Information Technologies and Law" held in Minsk
The protection of personal data in Belarus is given close attention, especially in the context of last year's events. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris noted that within the framework of the International Conference dedicated to legal informatization in the country. The event is taking place today in Minsk. Specialists from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China gathered to discuss the relevant issues, some of the participants joined the conference online. The event will discuss the state of legal informatization, exchange experience and propose new methods for the development of information technologies in judicial, lawyer and notarial practice.
With regard to the introduction of modern information technologies in legal proceedings, the possibilities of remote appeal of citizens continue to expand consistently. For example, according to experts, the economic courts have already accepted more than 2 000 claims this year.
The usual paper protocol of the court session has been replaced by its electronic version in the form of audio and video trial recordings across Belarus.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All