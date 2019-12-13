EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Republican Pedagogical Council sits in Minsk

Thousands of heads of educational institutions, teachers, republican and local state authorities, representatives of public associations and sectoral trade unions are discussing strategic issues of the national education system development. Today, 12 thematic sections were working at once. The focus was on personal and social development of pupils, professional education, continuous staff training and digitalization. The Unified informational and educational resource was presented. Schoolchildren will be able to use it from September 1.

