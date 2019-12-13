3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Republican Pedagogical Council sits in Minsk
Thousands of heads of educational institutions, teachers, republican and local state authorities, representatives of public associations and sectoral trade unions are discussing strategic issues of the national education system development. Today, 12 thematic sections were working at once. The focus was on personal and social development of pupils, professional education, continuous staff training and digitalization. The Unified informational and educational resource was presented. Schoolchildren will be able to use it from September 1.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All