Belarusian space congress discusses creation of joint remote sensing vehicle

The Belarusian Space Congress continues its work in Minsk. It is already for the eighth time. Among its participants are specialists from China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There are also about 40 of them from Russia. By the way, there are a lot of important issues on the agenda of scientists of the Union State: from creation of import-substituting components to a joint vehicle for remote sensing. Moreover, the satellite is much more technologically advanced than its predecessors, its special feature is ultra-high resolution.