3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian space congress discusses creation of joint remote sensing vehicle
The Belarusian Space Congress continues its work in Minsk. It is already for the eighth time. Among its participants are specialists from China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There are also about 40 of them from Russia. By the way, there are a lot of important issues on the agenda of scientists of the Union State: from creation of import-substituting components to a joint vehicle for remote sensing. Moreover, the satellite is much more technologically advanced than its predecessors, its special feature is ultra-high resolution.
In total, more than a hundred reports will be presented at the congress. They include the issues on implementation of the allied programs of Belarus and Russia, development of artificial intelligence in the space sphere as well as exploration of the Earth and the Moon.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All