44th congress of Belarusian Republican Youth Union held in Minsk

The 44th congress of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union was held in Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko has sent a greeting message to the participants of the congress, noting that the event is a milestone in the history of the organization, while the three reporting years have become a time of realization of the opportunities for hundreds of thousands of the BRSM members.





The delegates were supported by the partners from the neighboring countries: Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and others.





Today, the youth forum has brought together half a thousand delegates from all over the country. Among them there were representatives from various categories of youth - pupils, students, military men. In the format of an open dialogue a new strategy for the next five years was adopted. It was based on the proposals and ideas of young people. The strategy paid special attention to civic-patriotic education. The delegates are sure: no attempt to rewrite the history of the Great Patriotic War should be allowed. The issues of legal education were also discussed.





At the end of the meeting, the first secretary of the BRYU Central Committee was elected. He is Alexander Lukyanov. Prior to that, he was the head of the department of the Research Institute of Fire Safety and Emergency problems of the Ministry of Emergencies. Tomorrow, the new BRYU leader will assume his duties. He will spend his first working day with young farmers.