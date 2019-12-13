3.39 RUB
Minsk hosts Advisory Interfaith Council under Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs
The importance of preserving the memory of the Great Victory and the role of religion in fostering patriotism were discussed at the Advisory Interfaith Council under the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs. Representatives of different denominations met in the All Saints Memorial Church. A collegial body brings believers together and maintains peace and harmony, which have been preserved in Belarus for many centuries.
We will discuss with religious confessions how they can participate in the patriotic and moral education of youth, so that our younger generation did not forget the heroic deeds of our grandfathers, thanks to whom there is peace and tranquility in our country today.
When we talk about patriotic education, we must understand that there can be no patriotic education without a moral basis. Patriotism is impossible without an awareness of one's place in the world. As soon as we stop feeling our strength in God or at least in truth, we will lose our Motherland, because patriotism without a moral foundation has only one name: nazism
The Belarusian historical experience is reflected in spiritual traditions. Representatives of 21 confessions and religious associations peacefully coexist in our country. It is no coincidence that the place of the meeting was the Church. Its crypt and the museum store the memory of those who died for the Fatherland.
