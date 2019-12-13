Minsk hosts international seminar on intellectual property issues

Minsk hosted an international seminar on topical issues of protection, defense and commercialization of intellectual property objects in the Republic of Belarus and abroad, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the National Center for Intellectual Property.

The seminar was organized by the State Committee for Science and Technology and the NCIC. Among the attendees were representatives of law enforcement and antimonopoly authorities, industry ministries and concerns, various organizations and institutions, as well as Belarusian exporting organizations - a total of more than 170 participants.

Vladimir Ryabovolov, Director General of NCIP, drew attention to the fact that the seminar received additional content in connection with the instruction of the Council of Ministers, which was given to assess a number of problematic issues arising for domestic commodity producers in the implementation of foreign economic activity. "Our event has also received a practice-oriented orientation. We plan to cover practical issues faced by Belarusian producers of goods and services when promoting goods, primarily in the Eurasian space," emphasized the Director General.