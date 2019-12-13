Qualifying round of 10th Republican Competition "100 Ideas for Belarus" held in Minsk

Illuminate streets and roads to save energy and thus the budget. This is the idea of Dmitry Voronetsky and his team. Similar examples already exist in other countries. The students of the capital have adapted them to our conditions.

If a person becomes ill in a public place, such an accessory will help out. Any passerby can use it. The gadget screen will display the data necessary to call an ambulance. Otherwise, the medical secret will be kept.

Young scientists at the National Academy of Sciences also presented their projects. 30 innovative developments in the field of agro-industrial complex, aerospace technologies, genetic engineering. 25 of them reached the final. The young scientist Ivan Skiba invented a special simulator for athletes. This development trains the necessary muscle groups to achieve better results.

Based on the isolation of a synthetic gene, young biochemists propose to simplify the procedure for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2, in other words, to isolate the virus protein and use it already in the diagnostic kit, comparing it with the patient's biological sample. Synthetic genes, the developers note, are applicable in many areas of life, not only in medicine but also in agriculture, for example, animal husbandry.