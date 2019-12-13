Seminar on appeals from individuals and legal entities, peculiarities of legislation and appeals practice held in Minsk

A seminar on appeals from individuals and legal entities, peculiarities of the legislation and practice of its application was held in Minsk today. Solving problems of the population is one of the key tasks of the authorities and the process does not tolerate formalism. This increases the degree of trust to the state.

This year, the law "On the appeal of citizens and legal entities" will be amended. For example, there was a negative trend in recent years: the form of dialogue is increasingly used as a tool of psychological pressure, filling organizations or executive committees with one-type messages. This work distracts from the really important problems. But according to the legislation every letter must be considered. It is important to distinguish the really problematic issues. It is planned that the innovations will protect sites against those who abuse such a form. Parliamentarians are studying the instruments of protection in the Baltic States, Eastern Europe and the CIS.