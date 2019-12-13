Traditional cold training festival held in Minsk

The festival for fans of cold training was held on November 13 in Minsk. The mass start was joined by both boys and girls, who could choose a distance to suit themselves, the minimum was 2.5 kilometers, the maximum was 15 km. The participants obeyed the dress code - swimsuits for girls and naked torso for men. All of them had a contrast shower and a short swim in Komsomolsky Lake. One thing is clear - everyone had the most positive experience and emotions.



Sergey Zykov, leading specialist of Belarusian athletics federation:



“People like it. It is a very urgent thing now. It is important to improve immunity, to do sports and moreover to toughen up. We're lucky, we live in the northern country. So we should be friends with cold and use this cold for a good cause.”



A similar event is planned on New Year, on December 31



