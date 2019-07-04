EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk hosts military parade in honor of Independence Day

Belarus celebrated one of the main holidays, Independence Day, with a traditional parade.

Thousands of servicemen, hundreds of pieces of legendary technology and completely new technology, an incredible number of viewers and television viewers watching the parade on July 3.

July 3 is one of the key dates in the history of Belarus. The date when the country understood that it has the future. The parade is a really beautiful, winning tradition - a tribute to the memory of the dead heroes of the Great Patriotic War and an equally important opportunity to keep the geopolitical mind clear.

