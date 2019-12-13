PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Charity event "From Heart to Heart" held in Minsk

A traditional charity event was held in Minsk. The participants of the good initiative organized a holiday at psychoneurological boarding homes in Minsk and Minsk Region, held a musical program and an exhibition of artists living in the boarding homes. The campaign "From Heart to Heart" was initiated by the People's Artist of Belarus Alexander Tikhanovich.

