Charity event "From Heart to Heart" held in Minsk
A traditional charity event was held in Minsk. The participants of the good initiative organized a holiday at psychoneurological boarding homes in Minsk and Minsk Region, held a musical program and an exhibition of artists living in the boarding homes. The campaign "From Heart to Heart" was initiated by the People's Artist of Belarus Alexander Tikhanovich.
