Dialog platform "Extremism and terrorism - extreme dangers of society and the state" was held in Minsk

Modern trends in the military and political situation in the world and on the border of the Belarusian state, issues of military security and the problem of electoral sovereignty were discussed today within the framework of the dialog platform in Minsk. The big discussion took place at School No. 64. An open dialog on the theme "Extremism and terrorism - extreme dangers of society and the state" took place.

“I believe that first of all, perhaps, it is necessary to tell our youth that the state is doing everything possible today for young people to live and develop in a peaceful country, because for a long time they tried to convince us that our Belarusian stability is something like a swamp and something that does not develop. But after 2020 we paid attention to the fact that our Belarusian stability is exactly what helps to develop, because today we see the example of our neighbor Ukraine where there is no stability today. We see by the example of Donbass that there has been no stability there for 10 years.”