Dialogue platform on family values held in Minsk

The preservation of family values is discussed during an open dialogue in various institutions and organizations of the capital. Children's upbringing and values, on which the family is built, were the main issues at a dialogue platform at the 6th central district polyclinic in Minsk. Representatives of the Belarusian Union of Women and the Leninsky District Social Service Center met with the staff of the institution. They discussed issues of demography, maternity and childhood, healthy relationships in the family. During such meetings, special attention and support for young families will be paid. New formats of work are offered by family planning offices and centers.