Conference timed to fate of women of war held in Minsk

A conference dedicated to the fates of women of the war was held in Minsk. The forum is part of a large-scale city-wide project "Memory Through the Ages". The idea to hold it is associated with a significant date for the country - the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders. In the morning the participants of the conference laid flowers at the memorial sites of the capital, including the stele "Minsk - Hero-City", the Victory Monument, the memorial complex "Trostenets", and others. The program also included a visit to cultural institutions and a tour of Belarusian enterprises. Later, the forum participants went to a general plenary session in one of the congress halls of the capital.

Elena Osmolovskaya, participant of the conference:

“It is important to talk and remember what happened in order to prevent such a disaster in the future. I think that the Belarusian woman is not only the rear, but also the front line.

The women's conference was held in Belarus for the second time. It was attended by representatives of labor collectives and organizations of Minsk, as well as activists from the Russian Federation, more than 650 representatives of the fair sex.”

