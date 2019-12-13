Conference timed to fate of women of war held in Minsk

A conference dedicated to the fates of women of the war was held in Minsk. The forum is part of a large-scale city-wide project "Memory Through the Ages". The idea to hold it is associated with a significant date for the country - the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders. In the morning the participants of the conference laid flowers at the memorial sites of the capital, including the stele "Minsk - Hero-City", the Victory Monument, the memorial complex "Trostenets", and others. The program also included a visit to cultural institutions and a tour of Belarusian enterprises. Later, the forum participants went to a general plenary session in one of the congress halls of the capital.