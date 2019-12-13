3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Additional vaccination points available in Minsk: the procedure is voluntary and free of charge
Vaccination continues in Belarus. The procedure is voluntary and free. It is possible to get it in shopping malls, let alone the medical institutions. In Minsk, for example, it is available in the in Central Department Store, GUM, Stolitsa shopping centers as well as in Komarovski Market. You only need to have your passport. The medical certificate is not necessary. The temperature, pressure, saturation will be checked on the spot. After the injection you will be asked to stay for 15-30 minutes to check how you feel. It should be noted that the second dose of the component will have to be done in the same health center.
Today, the students of BSMU will also come to help doctors, they will vaccinate the population at the outpatient clinic No. 30.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All