Additional vaccination points available in Minsk: the procedure is voluntary and free of charge

Vaccination continues in Belarus. The procedure is voluntary and free. It is possible to get it in shopping malls, let alone the medical institutions. In Minsk, for example, it is available in the in Central Department Store, GUM, Stolitsa shopping centers as well as in Komarovski Market. You only need to have your passport. The medical certificate is not necessary. The temperature, pressure, saturation will be checked on the spot. After the injection you will be asked to stay for 15-30 minutes to check how you feel. It should be noted that the second dose of the component will have to be done in the same health center.