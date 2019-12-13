Quantity of electric filling stations grows in Minsk

Green light for green transport! Electric vehicles are increasingly common on our roads. Today there are more than 2 500 of them across the country. Infrastructure is also being developed for eco-transport. There are 170 electric filling stations in Minsk. To popularize cars, one of the ecoparks in the capital temporarily turned into an open-air fitness room. According to the concept of the project, if 100 people pedaled for at least half an hour, together they could charge an electric car.



Experts have calculated that in 4 years the number of electric vehicles in Belarus will exceed 120 000. And with the commissioning of the BelNPP, the volumes of electricity consumption in various areas will also significantly increase.



