Work of some precincts in Minsk prolonged
Many voters came to the precincts before the closure and lined up near the entrance. They were going to shout “Our voice was stolen” at 20.00. In such a situation the authorities took an unprecedented step and decided to prolong the work of the precincts for the first time in history.
The Speaker of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova attended one of such precincts. She reminded that the electors had been provided an opportunity of an early vote.
