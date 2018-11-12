PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
International experts of financial intelligence gather in Minsk

Within the framework of the Eurasian Group Week, 250 specialists from 9 countries discuss countering the financing of terrorism and crime, fight against money laundering. The main goal is to spread international standards, improve national legislation and identify risks and threats.

Belarus hosts such a reputable forum for the second time. Plenary week was held in our country in the 2013.

