3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Regular meeting of House of Representatives to be held in Minsk
A regular meeting of the House of Representatives will take place today. The agenda includes discussion of projects on changing laws on the protection of sovereignty and the constitutional order, approval of the report on the execution of the republican budget for 2020 and issues of forensic activities. The parliamentarians will also discuss the draft recommendations following the parliamentary hearings. It concerns the territorial integrity and national unity of Belarus.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All