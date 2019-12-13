3.40 RUB
Participants of 15th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition met and awarded in Minsk
Belarusians are conquering new horizons on other continents. Minsk hosted the ceremony of awarding polar explorers, participants of the 15th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition. The team has completed the first intracontinental scientific expedition, the longest in terms of duration - 231 days. Twelve people visited the unexplored region of the continent. Within the framework of expedition they realized 7 scientific programs, and also carried out the unique inland trekking: a removal from a field camp on 200 kilometers.
During the expedition they reached the terminal point of the route - the Belarusian flag was hoisted at a height of almost 1,500 meters above the sea level. Also laid a commemorative capsule with state symbols, list of personnel and brief description of scientific goals and objectives of our country in the Antarctic.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
