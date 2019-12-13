3.41 RUB
Minsk hosts large-scale congress of patriotic forces
Civil society in Belarus takes an active part in preparing a referendum on amendments and additions to the Basic Law of our country. A large-scale congress of patriotic forces was held in Minsk. More than a thousand people including well-known political scientists, artists, musicians, and representatives of public associations came together to confirm their commitment to the evolutionary development of Belarus.
