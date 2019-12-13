EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk hosts large-scale congress of patriotic forces

Civil society in Belarus takes an active part in preparing a referendum on amendments and additions to the Basic Law of our country. A large-scale congress of patriotic forces was held in Minsk. More than a thousand people including well-known political scientists, artists, musicians, and representatives of public associations came together to confirm their commitment to the evolutionary development of Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All